Government promises £15m to Sheffield City Region for road improvements

Sheffield City Region will get more than £15 million towards road improvements this year.

The Government revealed the figure as it announced an extra £980,000 to fix or prevent potholes in the 2017/18 financial year.

None of the pothole money will be spent in Sheffield itself, as road repairs are covered by the council's Streets Ahead programme with Amey.

The Government has also set aside £175 million to upgrade some of the country's most dangerous routes, and has invited councils to apply for grants.

In South Yorkshire, the eligible road is the seven-mile stretch of the A628 at Penistone, between the A616 and A629.