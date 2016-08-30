Government cuts ‘could hit homeless’, says Sheffield charity

A Sheffield homeless charity says shelters could be forced to close if the Government goes ahead with planned cuts.

Prime Minister Theresa May intends to push through cuts to housing support and housing benefit proposed by the former chancellor George Osborne.

But Graham Bostock, who runs the Sheffield branch of homeless support charity Emmaus, said the cuts would have a huge impact.

“Just our one project alone with 18 people - 18 formerly homeless people - would again be homeless,” he said. “Once again the bill being picked up by the tax payer. If we’re looking at just cost alone it’s crazy - it just doesn’t add up at all.

“If hostels close down one after another, which they would do without housing benefit, these people will be back on the streets. Basically, we would be back in a scenario where they would be needing extra health care. Some would become a public nuisance because they couldn’t handle the problems they’ve got.

“You would have all these people thrown out into the street with nothing. The human cost, you just couldn’t measure it, it’s crazy.”

Read more:

The charities working to help Sheffield’s homeless turn their lives around

Ex-homeless working their way to a better life in Emmaus Sheffield’s community

New research by Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey suggests almost 80,000 families a year could become homeless by 2020 unless measures are taken to address spiralling homelessness.

But a Government spokesman called it ‘unnecessary scaremongering’, adding: “The truth is statutory homelessness remains less than half the 2003-04 peak, but we know one person without a home is one too many.

“That’s why we are investing over £500m to both tackle homelessness and prevent it happening in the first place. We also continue to spend around £90bn a year on working age benefits, to ensure a strong safety net for the most vulnerable.

“The causes of homelessness are varied and complex, so across Government we are considering how to improve services, including around mental health and addiction support.”

Today’s top stories:

Sheffield retail quarter could create 5,000 jobs

Burglars hunted over series of break-ins across Sheffield

Massive drop in school fines issued by Sheffield council following landmark case

98.6% of mot9or crooks in Sheffield get away with it

Sheffield Wednesday: Take David Jones’ red card as a warning over new rules urges Tom Lees