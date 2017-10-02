Government announces £400m for transport in the North

The Government has announced £400 million of investment in transport links across the North of England and Midlands.

Chancellor Philip Hammond's announcement is seen as reaffirming the Government's commitment to the 'Northern Powerhouse', with £300 million to be used to ensure cities including Sheffield Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, York and Leicester can be linked up with the HS2 high-speed rail route between London and the North.

And a further £100 million will go into local road schemes to cut congestion and unlock new sites for homes and businesses.

Details of the schemes will be unveiled in Mr Hammond's speech to the Conservative annual conference in Manchester today.

Mr Hammond's announcement of extra cash for the Northern Powerhouse follows accusations from figures including Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham that the project has fallen off the Government's agenda since the departure of its originator George Osborne.

The Chancellor will tell the conference that the new money brings total transport investment in the North to £13 billion by 2020 and will 'future-proof' the region's rail network.

The cash will ensure that the infrastructure is in place to link up future Northern and Midlands rail developments with HS2 and to permit future services between Liverpool and Leeds to go via Manchester Piccadilly station, he will say.

"Poor infrastructure can be a barrier to progress," Mr Hammond will say.

"That's why, as the party of progress, we are investing record amounts to strengthen transport links."

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said that the road spending will fund 33 schemes, 10 in the North East, 13 in the North West and 10 in the Yorkshire and Humber region, with details to be announced in due course.

He added: "We know delivering junction improvements and enhancing the traffic management will give better journey times will open access to sites for housing development and employment in the North of England.".