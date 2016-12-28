'GONE TOO SOON': Tributes to young man who died in Boxing Day crash

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved young man who died after a horrific crash on Boxing Day night.

The 20-year-old from Killamarsh, who has been named locally as Jack Robinson, died after the car he was driving struck a kerb, left the road and overturned.

Floral tributes left at the scene of the crash on Station Road, Killamarsh. Picture: Brian Eyre.

He was driving a grey Renault Clio along Station Road, Killamarsh, when he lost control of the car at 10.10pm on Monday.

He was rushed to hospital but died from his injuries the following day.

A 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital with minor injuries but has since been discharged.

A police probe into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

Flowers and written tributes have been left to Jack at the scene of the crash.

One of the messages reads: "RIP Jack. Gone too soon, too young."

Another says: "I will never forget the day I met you. I've seen you grow from a kid into a decent young man. I will never forget the laughs we had."

Posting on Facebook, his relative, Sam Robinson, said: "Words can't even describe how I feel today. Lost, gutted, devastated don't even come close. Still can't believe it's true. So many good times with you and so many memories. So glad I had the privilege to call you family. Hope you're peaceful up there brother. Will see you on the other side. Love you to the moon and back mate."

Another relative, Casey Robinson, added: "Feel numb, feel sick, can't talk. Hurts when I breathe. Sat here balling my eyes out writing this, thinking why it had to be you Jack. Can't put into words how I'm feeling right now and what's going through my head. Knowing that I'm never going to hear you or your laugh again is killing me bro. It's going to take ages to sink it but I suppose I'm going to have to deal with that somehow, however hard it may be. I had so much more love for you than you realised bro and I wish I had shown it you more while I had the chance.You'll forever be in my heart and mind Jack, believe that. You were truly one of a kind and cherished by so many. I'll never forget you cuz."

Friend Sophie Bayliss said Jack 'will be missed' and Georgina Turner said she was 'devastated' at the death.

She described Jack as a 'truly loving young lad'.

Also commenting on Facebook, Andrea Aldred said: "RIP Jack. Fly high angel."

Patrick Taylor said: "We had a few laughs at work bro."

Gail Taylor said: "It's so heartbreaking."

Nicolle Rusby said: "My thoughts are with Jack's family."

Rosie Finn said: "Terribly sad. My thoughts are with the young man's family and best wishes go to the young girl for her recovery."

Meanwhile, this JustGiving site has been set up to help Jack's family cover the cost of his funeral.

So far, nearly £1,000 has been raised - smashing the £500 target.

The page states: "Unfortunately his family had to turn his life support machine off.

"At 20-years-old it is no age to be taken away from his family and friends. Let's all pull together and support his family and kindly donate towards the cost of his funeral."

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 938 of 26 December 2016.

