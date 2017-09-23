Golfing equipment, satnavs and a television stolen in string of thefts in Sheffield

Have your say

Thieves have stolen satnavs, golf equipment and a television in a string of burglaries across Sheffield.

Sheffield South West Local Policing Team issued details of a number of incidents reported in the last 24 hours which officers are investigating.

Satnavs were taken from cars in Folds Crescent, Beauchief and Chancet Wood Drive, Chancet Wood overnight.

Golfing equipment was taken from a car in Dalewood Road, Beauchief and speakers and cash were stolen a vehicle in Norton Park View, Norton after a car was possibly left insecure.

A television and other items were taken from a house overnight in Edmund Road, Greenhill, while the occupants of a house in Carter Knowle Road disturbed burglars in the property around midnight.

A bike was also stolen from Carter Knowle Road when thieves forced a lock on a shed.

A house on Lowedges Crescent, Lowedges, was also burgled overnight after a rear kitchen window was smashed.

A battery charger was taken from a car on Terminus Crescent, Millhouses on Monday evening.