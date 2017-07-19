Golden girl Jess to receive gold medal - six years after winning it

Sheffield's Jessica Ennis-Hill is to receive a gold medal for her third heptathlon world title - six years after winning it.

It was confirmed when the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed heptahlete Tatyana Chernova's appeal against a blood doping ban.

As well as appearing to beat Ennis-Hill to gold in 2011, Chernova had won bronze medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

But the 29-year-old Russian has now lost all of those results after twice testing positive when her anti-doping samples were later re-analysed. Her biological passport has also revealed years of blood doping.

Ennis-Hill will receive her medal at a special ceremony at London next month, six years after winning the event in Daegu.

She has been waiting for official confirmation of the 2011 result since November, when world athletics governing body the IAAF first stripped Chernova of victory, but the medal could not be reallocated until the Russian had exhausted her right to appeal.

Ennis-Hill, 31, retired from the sport last October.