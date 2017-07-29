GOLD: Sheffield swimmer tops podium in World Championships in Budapest

A Sheffield swimmer has topped the podium and claimed gold for Great Britain.

Nick Grainger was on a high after playing his part in the men's 4x200 metres relay team to secure Great Britain's fourth gold medal of the World Championships in Budapest on Friday night.

Britain had three medals from the first five days of competition, all gold, with two for Adam Peaty, in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and the third for Ben Proud in the 50m butterfly.

Grainger who swam the second leg, powered to clinch gold alongside Stephen Milne, Duncan Scott and James Guy.

Britain finished in seven minutes 1.70 seconds, 0.98secs ahead of Russia and 1.48 ahead of the United States, with Guy the only swimmer to record a split time beneath 1:44, clocking 1:43.80.

Milne and Scott won Olympic silver in the relay, but Scott and Grainger had been switched out after the heat swim in Kazan, so all three won the world final for the first time.

Grainger, aged 22, said: "I made a promise to myself in 2015 that I was going to do everything in my power not to be in that position again.

"Standing on that podium was absolutely fantastic, having a team like this is brilliant.

"When James touched at the finish, I thought I almost took Duncan out running in for the hug."