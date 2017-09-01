Gnomes stolen from elderly Barnsley woman's garden

Gnomes have been stolen from the garden of an elderly woman in Barnsley.

They were taken from the 82-year-old's home in Aldham House Lane, Wombwell, sometime between 8.30pm on Saturday, August 26 and noon the following day.

PC Iona Edwards said: “The woman has been collecting these gnomes for many years and they are extremely sentimental to her.

“Two were stolen and a third damaged as the offenders tried to get out of the garden and the entire incident has left the woman frightened and quite distressed.

“She gets much joy from looking out at the gnomes in the garden each day and I’d urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious that evening and into the following morning to get in touch with us.

“We’d love to be able to reunite the woman with the gnomes and catch those responsible.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.