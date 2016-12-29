Give Andy the second chance he deserves

Chelsea Ladies footballer Bethany England paid a visit to students at Barnsley College’s Sports campus.

The former Barnsley Sixth Form College student was a regular on the college’s football squad and returned to the sports college to speak to the current ladies football team about her time at the college, and her journey into professional football, which lead to her time with Chelsea Ladies, as well as with the England under 23s squad.

James Radford (top left), Jordan Smith (bottom left) and Daniel Inniss (right) - who have launched a Crowdfunding campaign to help rehabilitate a local homeless man

Bethany, aged 22, said: “I loved my time at Barnsley Sixth Form and playing on the college’s football team has given me some of the best experiences of my life.

“It’s a really great place to learn and the staff are really supportive.

“I feel it’s really important to share the importance of education to the next cohort of players.

“I spoke with the current team members and told them about why it’s vital to get the qualifications and to take the amazing opportunities that the college offers.”

Mark Ryan, sport programme manager at the college, added: “Bethany is a fantastic footballer who has worked extremely hard to get to the position she’s in today. It’s fantastic when former students remain in contact with the college and return to share their experiences so they can inspire the next generation.”

Visit www.barnsley.ac.uk for more information on studying A Levels or sport courses at Barnsley Sixth Form College.