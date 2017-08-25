Girl, four, fractures pelvis in crush in Sheffield car park

A girl, aged four, was left with a fractured pelvis when she was crushed by a car which rolled into her in a Sheffield car park.

The youngster, who was injured yesterday afternoon in the Q-Park car park on Durham Road, near to the Octagon Centre, is said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital today.

She was crushed along with two women, aged 65 and 37-year-old, who also suffered broken pelvises and remain in hospital.

A four-year-old boy, who suffered minor injuries, has been discharged.

They were getting into a black Kia Sportage in the car park when an unattended silver Vauxhall Insignia rolled forward from its parking bay and down a ramp.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses in the area at the time who may have seen what happened to come forward.

"It was reported that an unattended silver Vauxhall Insignia rolled forward from its parking bay and down a ramp opposite to where it was parked.

"At the bottom of the ramp, the Insignia was in collision with four members of a family who were getting into a black Kia Sportage at the time.

"Were you at the car park at the time? Did you see what happened?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.