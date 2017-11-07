A police search is underway for an eight-year-old Sheffield girl reported missing this morning.

HEADLINE - Girl, aged 8, reported missing in Sheffield

A police search is underway for an eight-year-old Sheffield girl reported missing this morning.

Una-May Howah Currie was reported missing from her home in Doe Royd Crescent, Parson Cross, at around 7.30am.

Her hair is in dreadlocks and she is thought to be wearing an orange, wool jacket, grey and pink training shoes and carrying a leopard print bag.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are extremely concerned for Una-May’s welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her, or knows where she might be, to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to report it via 999 quoting incident number 179 of November 7.