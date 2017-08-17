Girl, 4, left with bloodied face after row with bus driver

A little girl was left with a bloodied face on her first day of school following a ticket row with a bus driver.

Victoria Rose Alton’s mum claims a driver slammed the door shut, trapping the four-year-old’s ankle which caused her to fall onto her face.

The youngster had been on her way home from an otherwise successful first day of school with her mum when the driver allegedly demanded she pay for a ticket.

Mum Amy, 28, said she got into an argument with the First Bus driver at Parkhead Cross, Glasgow, where she explained that her daughter was still entitled to free travel.

Children under the age of five are allowed to travel for free but the driver is said to have demanded 70p as they took their seats.

Amy said the driver believed that because Victoria was in her Carntyne Primary school uniform that she was five-years-old and insisted on the payment.

The mum-of-three refused to pay the ticket and told the driver that her daughter was still four and entitled to free travel.

But, as she did not want to argue in front of other passengers, she stood her ground and continued her journey to her home in the Riddrie area of the city.

As little Victoria Rose stepped off, however, it is claimed that the bus door closed around the youngster’s ankle - causing her to fall flat onto her face.

Amy posted images of the youngster’s shocking injuries in the aftermath of the incident on the Facebook.

She said she has contacted First Bus to complain but is yet to hear from them.

Amy said: “It could have been a lot worse as she could have gone under the bus, rather than falling on the pavement.

“He didn’t even ask if she was OK and just drove away.

“I believe he closed the door on the wean’s foot because I refused to pay for the ticket.

“My first priority was my daughter. Her lips are still sore and she has a graze on her ankle from where the door closed on it.

“She was hysterical and heartbroken. Her new school uniform was ruined with blood.

“She was upset over that as everyone had said to her throughout the day that she looked really smart and she ended up with blood all down her. She was really happy until she got off the bus.

“I am not interested in money, a voucher or anything First have to offer. I don’t see the point in wasting police time but I have spoken to my lawyer.”

A First Bus spokesman said they have launched an investigation into the allegations.

He said: “First Glasgow is aware of the alleged incident on one of our vehicles yesterday.

“We are concerned to hear about the injury sustained by the child and have launched a detailed investigation into the allegations.”