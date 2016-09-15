Girl, 13, reported Rotherham rapes to police within weeks of them happening in 2003 - court

A 13-year-old girl reported being repeatedly raped and physically attacked to police in Rotherham within weeks of the alleged abuse happening in 2003, a court heard.

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court was played footage from a 2003 police interview with the girl, who is now 27.

Eight men are on trial over alleged historic child sexual exploitation offences in the town between 1999 and 2003 involving three teenage girls.

The court has previously heard the central complainant spoke to police on two occasions in 2003 about being repeatedly raped, but no prosecutions ever followed.

A new criminal investigation took place after the now-adult woman spoke to police again in 2013.

The jury were shown video footage of the then 13-year-old speaking to a police officer in April 2003 in which she recounted several occasions in which she had been made to have sex with defendant Sageer Hussain, who she said was aged '17 or 18' at the time.

The girl said she had met Hussain 'about four weeks' before speaking to the police. She said she had been in Rotherham with friends when he had called them over and started to speak to them, asking them if they wanted to 'hang around' with him.

She said that on the first occasion he had sex with her 'a few weeks after', another man had been holding her hands down for part of it.

She said the sexual activity had lasted for around 40 minutes after she had been forced to the floor and he had undone her trousers.

The girl said of the incident: "I was saying I didn't want to do it.

"He was saying he didn't like girls saying no to him and didn't accept it when they said no so he will do it anyway."

She said: "He was being right violent and right hard and vicious.

"Then his mates came and were watching. They were saying 'It's our turn next, it's out turn next'.

"He was telling me to scream because he wanted everyone to hear it."

She said after the incident had finished, Hussain had said 'You are not going to tell anyone, police or owt? I said 'no'. He said 'You best not do'."

She said he had forced her to have sex with him on a second occasion despite her saying she didn't want to.

"He said 'I know you want to, you always do'," she said.

The girl said that on another occasion Hussain had called her a 'white slag' and attempted to force to perform a sex act on him.

She said that at a different time, Hussain had told her he had 'special surprise lined up' for her, before forcing her to have sex with him in a car while his friend - alleged to be co-defendant Mohammed Whied - watched.

She said: "I told him I didn't want to. He said he was not messing around.

"He grabbed hold of me head. He was banging my head against the window and that. Then he started to have sex with me again. His mate was saying 'Have you had enough, have you had enough?' He was saying no she hasn't, telling me to scream and that."

She said that after the attack had finished, Hussain told her he had 'had enough of me now'.

She said: "He said he knew he has used me and he was going to be abuse me."

The girl said on a further occasion, Hussain had sexual intercourse with her in bushes by the museum in Clifton Park.

"I told him I didn't want to. He carried on," she said.

"He looked at me, I had tears in my eyes. He said 'Why are you crying?' You are just a big crybaby, can't you handle it?'

She said on a further occasion just a few days before the police interview, she was told to get in the back of the car with Hussain and that they were 'going somewhere where there wasn't any cameras'.

The girl said: "Sageer said I was a white bitch and punched me in the mouth.

"He said if I opened my mouth again, he would do it harder."

She said one of Hussain's friends then produced a crowbar, which he passed to Hussain who threatened to hit her with it.

Hussain is on trial with his older brother Basharat Hussain and two of his cousins, Mohammed Whied and Asif Ali.

He is alleged to have played a 'key role' in befriending young girls and 'passing them on' to his friends and associates for abuse.

Sageer Hussain, 30, of Clough Road, Rotherham, denies four rapes and one indecent assault.

Mohammed Whied, 32, of Psalters Lane, Rotherham, denies one count of aiding and abetting rape.

Ishtiaq Khaliq, 33, of Carlisle Street, Rotherham, denies one rape and three indecent assaults.

Waleed Ali, 34, of Canklow Road, Rotherham, denies one rape and one indecent assault.

Asif Ali, 30, of Clough Road, Rotherham, denies one rape.

Masoued Malik, 32, of Bridgewater Way, Rotherham, denies one rape, one count of conspiracy to commit indecent assault and one of false imprisonment.

Basharat Hussain, 40, from Goole, denies one indecent assault.

Naeem Rafiq, 33, of Clarenden Road, Rotherham, denies one count of conspiracy to commit indecent assault and one of false imprisonment.

The case continues.