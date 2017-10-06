Girl, 11, rushed to Sheffield Children's Hospital after collision

A girl aged 11 is being treated at Sheffield Children's Hospital after she was hit by a car.

The youngster and a 13-year-old girl were involved in a collision with a car close to the Co-op garage in Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton, at 7.25pm on Thursday.

The 11-year-old suffered serious injuries and remains at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, while the other girl escaped with minor injuries.

Anyone with information should call the Derbyshire Police collision investigation unit on 101.