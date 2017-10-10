Girl, 11, dies in Sheffield after collision

A girl, aged 11, has died in a Sheffield hospital after a collision with a car.

The youngster was rushed to Sheffield Children's Hospital after she was hit by a car in Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton, at around 7.25pm on Thursday, October 5.

She was with another girl, aged 13, when the collision occurred.

The teenager suffered minor injuries while the younger child suffered serious injuries and could not be saved.

A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said: "The driver and several witnesses stopped at the scene."

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire's collision investigation unit on 101.