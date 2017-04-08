Giant TV screen goes up at Bramall Lane showing crucial Sheffield United clash

Sheffield United fans hoping to see The Blades clinch promotion to the Championship can watch today's crucial game on a big screen at Bramall Lane.

The Blades can clinch promotion from Sky Bet League One with a victory at Northampton, or if they draw and Fleetwood draw or lose at Oldham.

Thousands of fans have already descended on Sixfields Stadium but for those unfortunate to not get a ticket, Sheffield United have a superb alternative.

The club have erected a giant screen inside the stadium which will be showing the crucial game.

A message posted on their Twitter account read: "We hope all those watching the beam back at BDTBL enjoy the day in the sun #twitterblades"