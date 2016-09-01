Giant rubbish pile remains at Sheffield site - six months after clear-up ordered

A giant pile of rubbish remains piled up at a Sheffield recycling site – six months after regulators ordered it to be cleared.

Sheffield Recycling Services was ordered to clear its Manor Works site on Cricket Inn Road, close to the Sheffield Parkway, by the end of March after Environment Agency bosses said ‘excessive waste’ had built up.

At the time, a waste pile estimated to be over 40ft had built up and was visible from the Parkway behind trees.

With the company in administration, the Environment Agency says it is working with administrators Beesley Corporate Solutions and Sheffield Council to ‘mitigate risk from the site’.

It said the regulatory body is ‘committed to working towards a positive outcome’.

A spokesman from the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency remains in the process of taking enforcement action against the operator, Sheffield Recycling Services, that ran the site prior to going into administration.

“We have served the notices that are available to us and worked with the administrators and the local authority to manage and mitigate risk from the site.

“The matter remains ongoing and we are committed to working towards a positive outcome.”

A source who has previously complained about the state of the site said it still looks ‘horrific’.

“I think people have been fly-tipping and abandoning cars,” he said.

The source told The Star that questions need to be asked of the way in which the Environment Agency has regulated the recycling site.

“It should never have been allowed to get to that state,” he said.

“That is the real question - how was it allowed to become so over-burdened?”

According to Sheffield Recycling Services website, its clients included ‘mainly blue chip companies’ from both the public and private sectors.

The company served customers in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.