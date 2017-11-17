Giant fairground ride set to spin people round the sky in Doncaster

A giant fairground ride which is due to be set up in Doncaster town centre will be put in place tonight.

The Sky flyer will be put in place this evening in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, and will be in place for a day, throughout Saturday

And it is already set to raise £500 for charity.

Visit Doncaster put on Facebook: "There's been a great reaction to the Sky Flyer so here's some more photos. Its stirred quite a lot of interest. We're even had a challenge to the Civic Mayor Coun George Deux to ride the Sky Flyer at the event tomorrow in return for a £500 pledge to his nominated charities.... and its on! Coun Deux will ride the Sky Flyer at approx 5:15. Anyone else want to match the pledge...?"