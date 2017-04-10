Giant Easter egg in South Yorkshire could be yours

This giant Easter egg would be a challenge for even the biggest chocoholic - but if you fancy your chances the proceeds are going to charity.

The 3ft tall treat, weighing a whopping 7kg, is being raffled off in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice, in North Anston, near Rotherham.

Andrew Hughes, who owns Elysium kitchen showroom in Dinnington, Rotherham, hopes to raise more than £1,000 for the charity, which supports children with life-limiting conditions.

"I thought it was something a bit different," said Andrew, who already donates £20 to the hospice for every kitchen sold and holds a weekly bake sale for the hospice.

"Bluebell Wood is a great charity for which we wanted to do something big to help this Easter, and I couldn't think of anything much bigger than this!"

Massive as this chocolate egg undoubtedly is, it remains a long way short of being a record breaker. The largest ever chocolate Easter egg, made in Italy, weighed a scarcely believable 7,200kg and had a 19.6m circumference at its widest point.

* Raffle tickets are available from the Elysium showroom on Monksbridge Trading Estate, in Outgang Lane, Dinnington, or by calling 01909 566888. You can also buy them via the hospice in Cramfit Road, North Anston, by calling 01909 517 360. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn this Friday, April 14.

