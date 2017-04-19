Giant asteroid to make closest flight past Earth in 400 years TODAY

A giant asteroid will become the closest to fly past Earth in 400 years later today.

The asteroid is roughly 2,000 feet is size and will safely fly past Earth today at a distance of about 1.1 million miles.

Despite being 4.6 times the distance from Earth to the moon, this will be the closest an asteroid will come to Earth for at least the last 400 years.

The asteroid was discovered in May 2014 by astronomers at the Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona.

It will approach Earth from the direction of the sun and will become visible in the night sky after April 19.

The asteroid is predicted to brighten to about magnitude 11, when it could be visible in small optical telescopes for one or two nights before it fades as the distance from Earth rapidly increases.

Scientists at NASA say the encounter will be the closest approach for at least the next 500 years but stressed there was no possibility for it to collide with Earth.