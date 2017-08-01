Getaway driver spared jail over Rotherham bank raid

Have your say

A man who drove the getaway car after a Rotherham bank raid has been given a two-year suspended prison sentence.

Jason Heppenstall, 28, of Kimberworth Park, was part of the three-man gang who carried out an armed robbery at Yorkshire Bank in Rawmarsh in January 2016.

Heppenstall admitted to the robbery and was handed the suspended sentence at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Last Friday, Michael Lydon, 53, of Fair View, Cleethorpes, was jailed for 20 years after being found guilty.

Paul Smith, 57, of The Coppice, Kimberworth, was sentenced to 13 years after admitting the charges at an earlier hearing.

Lydon and Smith were convicted of seven charges including two counts of robbery, attempted robbery, possession of an imitation firearm and causing injury by dangerous driving.