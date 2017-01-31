Get your groove on at Big Fish Little Fish family rave this Sunday

The ultimate family rave - hosted by Big Fish Little Fish’ - is back in the city this weekend, to give Sheffield mums and dads the chance to party on down with their little brood.

DJ club classics, glitter cannons, a giant parachute dance and bubble machines are just a few of the items on this family festival’s menu when it comes to The Engine Shed this Sunday, from 2pm to 4.30pm.

DJ Chad Jackson will be playing an eclectic mix of dance music to a crowd of around 450 parents and their children aged zero to eight. There will also be a playa nd chillout area for babies, a craft area witha colouring mural and a playdough table.

Regional manager Verena Scrimshire said: “I can’t wait to see the families enjoying time together on the dance floor. The Sheffield crowd are always up for a good party!”

Visit www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk for tickets to this weekend’s party, which has a ‘circus’ theme.