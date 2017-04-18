Get Wild in the Woods this week, with tons of fresh air, games, challenges and a chance to learn some woodland skills all on the menu at Ecclesall Woods.

The sessions are based on the Forest School ethos of promoting independence in play and learning in the woodland environment through team work, challenge and community. Chidlren will spend the days den building, campfire cooking, crafting, playing games and exploring. Children will need to bring lunch and wear suitable clothing.

The sessions, held today, tomorrow and Thursday will run each day from 9am and 3.30pm, and are ideal for children aged 7-13 years who are looking for adventure.

The sessions cost £30.50 per child, with discounts available for multiple bookings.

Visit www.wildwoodactivities.co.uk for more details, or to book a place.