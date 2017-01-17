Get messy - with none of the clean-up! - at Messy Play Sheffield

Gloop, sand, and even compost are on the menu at this weekend’s Messy Play Sheffield.

The Mess Around Party, held at Chapeltown Community Centre this Sunday, is suitable for all children aged six months to five years.

Jade McPhail , who owns and manages Messy Play Sheffield, said: “With lots of activities to explore, including our famous painting wall, compost, gloop, sand, rice tea party and rainbow spaghetti, little ones can squelch, pour, mix and splat to their hearts content. All you have to do is come along, let them mess around, and then leave the cleaning up to us!”

This Sunday’s session starts at 10:30am and Jade asks that you arrive five minutes prior to the start time for registration. The hour-long session will finish with the club’s legendary ‘snow storm’ and a warm wash will be provided.

Visit www.messarounduk.com to book.