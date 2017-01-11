Get in touch with Action Desk and see if we can help

Action Desk is here to help you – no matter how big or small the problem is, we will do our best to solve it.

The Star’s consumer champion has helped hundreds of readers with faulty appliances, getting people refunds on airline fares and urging the Sheffield Council to sort out broken street lights and dodgy roads, to name just a few.

We’ve tackled problems on behalf of readers, from small firms to giant global companies.

If you think Action Desk can help you, in the first instance, email george.torr@jpress.co.uk, or you can ring 0114 2521309.

You can also send letter to Action Desk, The Star newspaper, York Street, Sheffield, S1 1PU.

If you send a letter, please leave a contact number so Action Desk can give you a call back.