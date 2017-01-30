Get fit and support local dementia charity

Lost Chord is urging people to join them in getting fit for a good cause in the coming months - by raising much-needed funds for the charity, which provides vital interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia.

“If you’re going to stick to the plan to get fit for 2017 then having an extra goal to aspire to might just be the thing to keep you on target,” said Lost Chord chief executive Helena Muller.

“By the time spring comes, there are so many running events to get involved with and any one of them would be the perfect platform for some Lost Chord fund raising.

“The simple truth is that you’ll not only be reaching your own goal of greater health but you’ll also be doing something very special for vulnerable people who need your support.

“Every penny you raise in sponsorship will go directly towards our programme of professional music sessions for people living with dementia and anybody who has ever witnessed a Lost Chord event will be able to tell you just what a great and positive impact music can have.

“So get into your running shoes and sports gear and make 2017 the year that you really do make a difference.

“Events to look out for in the coming months include the Lincoln 10k on April 2, the Sheffield and Leeds Half Marathons on April 9 and May 14 and then a whole range of 10k challenges in places like Nottingham, Burnley, Hull, Leeds and York.”

The charity works with people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region. It was launched in 1000 and now produces more than 1,300 interactive musical sessions a year in 130 homes, designed to stimulate responses through the media of music, song and dance.