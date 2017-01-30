Get fit and raise funds for cancer

Sheffield women are being encouraged to challenge themselves - by signing up for a Cancer Research UK event.

The charity will host a series of events throughout year, aimed at women of all shapes and sizes, with allf unds going towards saving more lives with vital cancer research.

The events, held at both Meadowhall and Rother Valley Country Park, include a Race for Life 5K or 10K, held on May 14, or Pretty Muddy, on May 13.

Emma Colbourne, Cancer Research UK’s South Yorkshire event manager, said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they’re planning a 5k amble with friends, a 10k sprint or a mud-splattered race around Pretty Muddy, every step women take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, 80 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire & The Humber. That’s why we’re calling on women in Sheffield to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.

“This is a great time of year to embark upon a new challenge. By signing up to Race for Life right now, women in Sheffield will be playing their part in beating cancer, so pull on their trainers, get a little more active and join like-minded women committed to the cause.”

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.

Visit raceforlife.org