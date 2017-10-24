Genetic test could help fight secondary breast cancer say Sheffield researchers

Thousands of breast cancer patients at risk of developing aggressive secondary tumours could benefit from a new genetic test, according to Sheffield researchers.

A study led by the University of Sheffield has shown women with breast cancer who lack a key genetic marker are more likely to respond to a treatment that can prevent the disease spreading to their bones.

Secondary cancer, known as metastasis, is the most common cause of death in breast cancer patients as there are few effective treatments once it has taken root.

It occurs when cancer cells spread to another site in the body. Around 70 per cent of secondary breast cancer patients have tumours in the bone.

Large scale clinical trials indicate a group of bone strengthening drugs known as bisphosphonates can help prevent the disease from spreading to bone in breast cancer patients if given early enough.

The new study has shown it may be possible to identify women who will benefit from the bone strengthening drug by using a test that looks for a gene known as MAF. Women who do not carry the gene - approximately 80 per cent of women with breast cancer - were found to benefit from the bone strengthening treatment.

Professor Robert Coleman, professor of medical oncology at the University of Sheffield said: "The difficulty is identifying which patients will benefit from these drugs.

“It only seems to be effective in some patients, particularly older women, while others show no response and in some younger women it may even be harmful.

"If the test is negative for this gene, then they can be offered this bone strengthening treatment, which can give them a better chance of surviving their cancer.”

The results need to be confirmed in a second trial, currently underway in the United States, before the test is likely to receive approval for wider use in patients.

Around 50,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK each year and the disease claims the lives of 11,500 annually.