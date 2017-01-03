Generous donation for animal charity

Local animal rescue charity, Rain Rescue, has been given a donation of a lifetime supply of coal for their fire, by Hull-based fuel company Oxbow Coal Ltd.

Lauren Sanderson, Rain Rescue’s deputy manager, said: “We are over the moon to receive such fabulous support from Oxbow - our indoor kennel block relies solely on heat from our coal fire. This donation gives us a huge relief on our heating costs over the cold winter months.”

Over the last year Rain Rescue has cared for over 470 abandoned and neglected dogs and cats, taking in those most vulnerable, like cats abandoned on the streets and dogs due to be put to sleep.