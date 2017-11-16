Gardening: 4 of the best wellington boots

We look at 5 of the best boots for the garden

Women’s Arctic Apres Lace-Up Short Boots, www.muckbootcompany.co.uk, £135.00

The Arctic Lace is a perfect winter boot for those who are always on the move. Whether it’s cold, wet or snowy, this versatile boot is designed to keep you warm and dry in extreme temperatures.

Women’s Trim Wellies Medium, Peter Storm, www.millets.co.uk, £17.50

Built to protect in the harshest weather, these strong, snug wellingtons from Peter Storm are completely water tight with a stylish spotty trim design. Made from 100% rubber, they also feature a grippy outsole and inner lining for comfort.

Dunlop Pricemastor Men’s Wellington Boots, www.gooutdoors.co.uk, £13.50

Dunlop Pricemastor Wellingtons are all-purpose standard wellies, that will keep wet and mud off. Resistant to various acids, bases disinfectants, manure and various chemicals.

Kangol Mens Winter Wellies, Sports Direct, £20.00

These Kangol Mens Winter Wellies have been crafted with a rugged outsole for superior traction, whilst the drawstring fastening at the top allows you to lock out the conditions and the Kangol branding completes the stylish look.

Hunter Red Original Tall Gloss Boot, schuh.co.uk, £100.00

Like manicured nails, things just look better in red and British brand Hunter give their Original Tall a rich colour makeover. The red waterproof rubber welly boot is rain-ready when you are, complete with an adjustable strap and iconic tab branding.