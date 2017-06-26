Search

Garden fire spreads to shed near Doncaster

Fire service.

A garden rubbish fire spread to a shed at a property on the outskirts of Doncaster.

The incident happened at Woodside Lane in Wroot just after 6.30am yesterday.

A crew from Humberside Fire and Rescue used two hose reels to put the blaze out.

