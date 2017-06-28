Gang wanted over attack on teenage boy and house raid in Sheffield

A gang armed with a hammer and air weapon are being hunted by South Yorkshire Police over an attack and house raid in Sheffield.

In the first incident, at 6.30pm yesterday, the gang forced entry to a flat in Hazlebarrow Road, Jordanthorpe, and assaulted a 15-year-old boy.

Thirty minutes later they stormed into a second flat in White Thorn View, Batemoor.

Travis Simpkins, aged 20, who lives in the Batemoor property, said he was not at home at the time but the gang tracked him down to a gennel and demanded to know where an ex partner was.

He claimed they also threatened to shoot his dog.

Armed police were deployed to the area while detective and scenes of crime officers investigated the incidents.

Travis, who appeared on Channel 5 series Benefits Britain in 2015, said he wants to move from his flat after the raid and threats.

"They smashed their way into my house - wrecking a window and smashing my TV - before realising that I was not in," he said.

"They then found me in a gennel while I was walking my dog and they asked me where an ex was. They told me to shut my dog up because he was barking or they would shoot it, which was a shock.

"I want moved somewhere safe after this because who knows if they are going to come back. It is unnerving for the community knowing that there are people like this out there."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are investigating a reported assault of a 15-year-old boy in the Batemoor area of Sheffield yesterday evening.

"At around 6.30pm, it is reported that a group of males, with their faces covered, forced entry to a flat in Hazlebarrow Road, assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

"The group are believed to have had weapons, including a hammer and what is believed to be an air weapon.

"The 15-year-old suffered facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.

"At around 7pm, police received further calls from properties nearby, reporting that a group of males with their faces covered had forced entry and caused damage.

"Armed resources were sent to the area and the area was searched. No suspects were identified and enquiries are ongoing in the community."