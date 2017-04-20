Gang threaten man with 'machete type knife' and wooden sticks during South Yorkshire home raid

Balaclava-clad men broke into a South Yorkshire home and threatened a man with wooden sticks and a 'machete type knife' on Monday.

The three men burst into a home on Edlington Lane in Warmsworth, Doncaster, at around 10.50pm on Monday, April 17.

After breaking into the property, the gang threatened the 61-year-old homeowner and demanded money from him.

Thankfully, the man was left shaken but unhurt in the attack.

Police said the men were wearing balaclavas and armed with "wooden stick and a machete type knife".

One of the men has been described as white, of a stocky build and to have been wearing dark coloured jeans and a dark jacket.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have seen anyone acting suspicious, to contact them.

If anyone has information contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1196 of April 17.