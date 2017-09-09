Gadgets: 5 of the best moody lights

We look at 5 of the best moody lights...

Beurer Wake Up/Mood/Reading/Music SAD Table Light, www.johnlewis.com, £130.00

This amazing mood light from Beurer gradually becomes brighter, mimicking the sunrise, to allow your body to prepare itself for waking up and gently rouse you from your slumber.

Featuring a music station, mood light and reading lamp in one device

Phillips Wake-up Light, www.phillips.co.uk, £70

Inspired by nature’s sunrise, light gradually increases within 30 minutes until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of changing an increasing light stimulates your body to wake up naturally. By the time light has filled the room your chosen natural sound completes the wake up experience, leaving you ready for the day ahead.

Maplin 10,000 Lux Mini SAD Light, www.maplin.co.uk, £59.99

This mini SAD light has one fluorescent bulb that offers an impressive 8,000 hours of light at 10,000 lux – which can help you take the edge off SAD in just a few hours. It comes with a foldable tripod stand, and also has screw holes for wall mounting. Replacement fluorescent tubes are available.

Lumie Bodyclock Starter 30 Wake Up to Daylight Light, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £56.99

If you’re not really a morning person, the Lumie Bodyclock Starter daylight lamp is just what you need. It’s an alarm clock that wakes you with a gradually brightening 30-minute sunrise so when you open your eyes you feel awake and refreshed. Waking up like this helps to regulate your sleep/wake cycle and has even been shown to boost mood, energy and productivity levels for the rest of the day.

As well as the wake up sunrise, it also has a 30 minute sunset that works in the opposite way, helping you to naturally wind down ready for bed. There’s a snooze feature and an optional alarm beep, which most people turn off after a few days, preferring to wake up to the light on its own. It can also be used as a dimmable bedside light.

Desk SAD Lamp, www.argos.co.uk, £59.99

The mains operated desk lamp has a 72 high intensity LED light that is ideal for reading and working or as a casual background light source. This desk lamp is also used in treatment of S. A. D (seasonal affective disorder or winter blues). Full spectrum lamps provide a more natural light to conventional yellow tungsten bulbs.