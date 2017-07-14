Fundraising team’s battle for appeal

A fundraising foursome has tackled three of Yorkshire’s highest peaks for a Sheffield Hospitals Charity appeal.

Suzanne Hague, Shi-Gwen Li, Kate Proudfoot and Helen Warriss, who work at Northern General Hospital, faced a five thousand feet assault in the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge recently, to raise funds for the ‘anti-myeloma virus project.’

The quartet battled torrential rain and high winds to finish in 11 hours 52 minutes, raising £1,500 to help find a cure for a myeloma – a devastating form of blood cancer.

Suzanne said: “We all work for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals and wanted to undertake a challenge in support of Sheffield Hospitals Charity. We chose to support the Cure Myeloma appeal in particular after hearing about the extremely positive outcomes from the preliminary studies and after reading some of the very touching comments from patients and their families.

“The challenge was very tough due to the heavy rain, which made some of the ascents and descents really tricky to navigate. We were also drenched within the first hour which didn’t make for a very pleasant walk although we did manage a few laughs along the way.

“We were very relieved to complete the walk and do our bit for this great cause and we’re very grateful for all the support we received.”

£90,000 is needed to allow this research project to continue for the next three years. £70,000 has already been raised, so a further £20,000 is still needed to reach this target.

Visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/curemyeloma for more details or to donate funds to the appeal.