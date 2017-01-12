Fundraising page set up to help Sheffield war veteran who was scammed out of £10,000

Kind-hearted Sheffield folk have set up a fundraising page to help a Sheffield war veteran who was scammed out of £10,000 by callous conmen.

Albert, 92, of Manor Top, was targeted over the phone by callers telling him they would cure his arthritis. He paid huge sums for bags full of worthless drugs and vitamins.

The scam, which happened over a five-year period left the World War Two veteran struggling to afford the weekly shop.

Albert was hit with big overdraft charges – before his carer Sarah Simons discovered the fraud and stepped in and contacted Trading Standards.

After reading his plight in The Star earlier this week, a fundraising page was set up to help Albert initially to raise £1,000.

But the target was smashed in just two days. The total currently stands at £1,275.

Some of the fake pills that were sold to Albert

READ MORE: Sheffield war veteran, 92, tricked into handing over £10,000 of his life savings by cruel conmen

Andru Keel, who set up the fundrasing page said: "Albert is a dear, trusting old man who longs to see the good in everyone he meets.

"I was appalled to read what has happened to him and even though £10k is a lot of money to raise I'm sure we can get close to it if everyone chips in a bit.

"It would be so good to give back to him the money he has worked hard to save over the years.

The Crowdfunding page met its initial target in just two days

"If you too were angered or upset by what was done to Albert please give to his cause."

Last year, officers intervened in more than 30 serious incidents of doorstep crime involving elderly or vulnerable residents. The team investigated a similar number of allegations of rogue trading where people suffered ‘serious’ financial loss.

Sheffield Trading Standards has identified more than 600 residents in Sheffield being targeted by scam mail.

Sheffield Council’s ‘Not Born Yesterday’ campaign, which involves trading standards and adult safeguarding services, police, Age UK Sheffield and the fire service working together, aims to spot the warning signs and provide support to victims is a key aim of the project.

Albert with carer Danielle Paling

Anyone who has concerns that someone they know may be a victim of scammers or rogue traders should call 03454 040506 or email trading.standards@sheffield.gov.uk



To visit the fundraising page click here