Fundraising page launched for family of murder victim

Have your say

A fundraising page has been set up to cover the costs of a Chesterfield murder victim's funeral.

The page, which is aiming to raise £4,000, also promises to put money into a trust fund for Leon Pirdue's three sons.

Police were called to a house on Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, at 7.15am on Sunday, September 17, after paramedics found Mr Pirdue's body inside.

The 32-year-old, who lived in Newbold, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jonathan Mott, who created the page, said: "Leon was loved by many people and always had charm and a smile when he walked in any room."

Jade Grant, 25, of Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, has been charged with murdering Mr Pirdue.

A 32-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Pirdue. He has been released under investigation.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We are investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr Pirdue's death and are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the house that morning to call us on 101, quoting incident 264 of September 17."

To donate click here