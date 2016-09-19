Fundraising bid to keep Eagles alive nears halfway point

Sheffield people have donated over £8,900 in less than a week to a fan-led appeal to help the city’s rugby league team.

Lifelong supporter Nicky Swire set up a campaign to raise £20,000 to keep the Sheffield Eagles alive until long-term investment is secured.

It didn’t take long for support to come flooding in.

And last night the total stood at £8,910, comprising donations as small as £10 and as large as £1,000.

An unnamed investor has pledged his support to the rugby league club.

But his funding, including a new stadium costing as much as £7 million, depends on whether his plan to build a £35m biomass power plant is approved by the city council.

The Eagles have a maximum of three games remaining this season, and have the funds to last for another month.

But without further investment there are fears that they will go into administration, and will have to start again in a lower league.

Nicky, daughter of outgoing chairman Ian Swire, said: “The support and reaction to the campaign has been outstanding.

“We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of our local community and rugby league family.

“A big thank you to everyone.”

n Visit www.gofundme.com/2b7x8hu4 to donate money towards the campaign.