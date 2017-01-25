Fundraisers thrilled as appeal hits £2m mark

An appeal to build the new NGS Macmillan Unit, at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, has passed the £2m mark.

With the centre expected to be completed in spring 2017, Macmillan is now issuing a last appeal for local people to help raise the remaining amount.

Currently cancer care and treatment is given from different clinics across the Chesterfield Royal hospital site, and the chemotherapy unit is no longer large enough for the number of patients it sees. This new state of the art centre will provide all cancer services and treatment in one place, delivered by a team of specialists. There will be an increase from eight to 25 chemotherapy chairs and beds, plus a specialist Macmillan information and support service, which will offer cancer information, benefits advice, emotional support and also signpost patients to other local services, including support groups.

Steve Loane, area fundraising manager for Macmillan in Derbyshire, said, “Being diagnosed with cancer is the toughest fight many people will ever face, so I am absolutely delighted that we have hit the £2 million mark.

“The response from the local community has been incredible. We’ve had local companies, groups, clubs and individuals organise events and take on personal challenges to help us raise the money. We just need one final push to help us raise the remaining amount.”

Dr Roger Start, lead cancer clinician at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said: “By working in partnership with Macmillan we will create a really special cancer centre that will absolutely enhance the fantastic work our cancer teams do.”

Visit www.macmillanbuilds.co.uk for details on how to make a donation.