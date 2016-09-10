Full-time: Rotherham United 2 Bristol C 2

Rotherham United threw away victory after leading Bristol City by two goals in their Championship clash at New York Stadium.

The Millers looked to be heading for their second home win of the season after an early Izzy Brown goal and a Robins own goal in the 57th minute.

But the visitors reduced the deficit on 74 minutes as Tammy Abraham steered home from close range and seven minutes later Bobby Reid was lurking at the back post steer in the equaliser.

Rotherham were desperately hanging on as they survived late City pressure to earn a point.

Danny Ward had spurned a golden chance in the 67th minute to make it 3-0, racing clear after robbing Reid only to shoot over the bar, but City were dangerous opposition and deserved to take something from the match.

Alan Stubbs' side got off to just the start they wanted thanks to a huge helping hand from the visitors.

Robins centre-half Aden Flint and goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell left the ball to each other in the sixth minute and Brown stole in to pinch the ball and walk it into an empty net.

Two minutes earlier, Dominic Ball had tested O'Donnell with a close-in volley after Ward's header into his path.

Rotherham's second goal was also down to a defensive error from their opponents, Aden Flint needlessly putting his foot on a weak Greg Halford shot that O'Donnell had covered and seeing the ball loop into the net.

Will Vaulks, Jake Forster-Caskey and Scott Allan paid the price for the derby defeat at Barnsley a fortnight ago and were on the bench, with Dael Fry coming in at centre-half for his debut and Ball moving position to partner the recalled Halford in central midfield.

Left midfielder Joe Newell started a game for the first time since ankle surgery at the end of last season as Brown moved in from the flank to play just behind striker Ward.

At 2-2, the Robins were the only side looking like winning the game and Jame Paterson smacked a shot against the post in the 90th minute.

There were boos at the end from some Millers supporters frustrated at the inability of their team to see out the game.

Rotherham United (4-4-1-1): Camp; Fisher, Fry, Wilson, Kelly; Taylor (Forde H-T), Halford, Ball, Newell (Vaulks 69) Brown (Allan 81); Ward. Subs not used: Bilboe, Mattock, Forster-Caskey, Yates.

Bristol City (4-2-3-1): O'Donnell, Little (Paterson 62), Flint, Magnusson, Golbourne (Ekstrand 62); O'Neil, Reid; Freeman (O'Dowda 62), Tomlin, Bryan; Abraham. Subs not used: Fielding, Moore, Pack, Wilbraham.

Goals: Brown 6, Flint og 57 (Rotherham); Abraham 74, Reid 83 (Bristol City).

Referee: Andy Madley (West Yorkshire).

Attendance: 8,559 (708).

Click here for more Millers news