Full-time: Blackburn Rovers 4 Rotherham United 2

Rotherham United's misery on the road continued as they shipped four goals at Blackburn Rovers, the club who had begun the match winless and bottom of the Championship.

The latest defeat leaves the Millers without a point from their travels, having conceded 14 goals in their four away games and scored only two.

Trailing 2-1 at the break, Alan Stubbs' side desperately needed a second-half response, but Blackburn grabbed their third goal within seconds of the restart through Ben Marshall.

Danny Ward scored his second of the match in the 82 minutes to offer Rotherham hope until Sam Gallagher wrapped up proceedings with a tap-in in time added on.

The Millers had gone into a ninth-minute lead when Stephen Kelly found Izzy Brown with a sweet ball forward. Brown's pass inside the full-back played in Ward and the striker slid the ball past goalkeeper Jason Steele.

But Rovers, with centre-forward Marvin Emnes a constant danger, equalised 14 minutes later when Craig Conway powered home a shot from outside the penalty area.

The Brown-Ward combination opened up Rovers again in the 26th minute but this time Steele produced an important save to keep out Ward's effort.

Emnes put his own name on the scoresheet on the half-hour mark with a sweet 18-yard finish from Craig Conway's low cut-back from the left.

Disaster struck for the visitors moments after the break when Marshall, like Conway and Emnes earlier, was given time and space to pick his spot.

Stubbs made only one change to the team which had performed so well in the 2-2 midweek draw with Nottingham Forest, bringing in Stephen Kelly at right-back in place of Darnell Fisher who was serving a one-match ban after being sent off on Wednesday.

Ward's header lifted Millers' spirits until Gallagher's late effort put a fairer reflection on the scoreline.

Blackburn Rovers (4-4-2): Steele; Lowe, Hoban, Greer (Wharton 82), Williams; Marshall, Evans (Lenihan 82), Guthrie, Conway (Samuelsen 90+2); Gallagher, Emnes. Subs not used: Raya, Feeney, Byrne, Akpan.

Rotherham United (4-4-1-1): Camp; Kelly, Wilson, Fry, Mattock; Taylor, Halford (Frecklington 51), Adeyemi (Vaulks 75), Allan (Yates 51); Brown; Ward. Subs not used: Price, Forde, Ball, Newell.

Goals: Conway 23, Emnes 30, Marshall 46, Gallagher 90+2 (Blackburn); Ward 9, 82 (Rotherham).

Referee: Darren Bond (Lancashire).

Attendance: 10,699 (734).

