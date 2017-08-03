From Northern Ireland to Sheffield: Sharon's appeal to find long-lost mum

Have your say

A Northern Irish woman has issued an emotional appeal to help her find her long-lost mother, who she believes may be in Sheffield.

Sharon Symonds hasn't seen her mother, Patricia Thompson, formerly Holmes, since the age of four.

Patricia divorced husband Eric - Sharon's father - in documents filed at Sheffield court.

Patricia was 'about 20' when she had Sharon, and would aged in her mid to late 60s now.

"She would be about 65-67," Sharon, who is 47, said.

"She was 19 or 20 when she had me."

Sharon has little memories of her mum, except for her 'shortish blonde hair'.

"She drove a wee MG," Mrs Symonds said.

The family lived in the Portrush area of Northern Ireland in the 1970s.

When the couple split up, Sharon and her father went to Lisburn.

She wants answers as to what happened to her mother, but she acknowledged that Patricia might not want contact to be made.

"I just want to know why," Sharon said.

"I have three children of my own, and it [not knowing why she left] drives me insane."

Patricia had Sharon Elizabeth Thompson at Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn, on March 13, 1970.

Among the questions she wants answered are those about family history.

"I can't answer for myself or my children," Sharon said.

"I have a condition myself. I don't know if it's from her side or my dad's side."

She also has questions of the events surrounding her parents' split.

"I've asked my father, but he never told me," Sharon said.

If you know Patricia, or can help in any way, phone Matt McLennan at The Star on 0114 276 7676, extension 3528, or email matt.mclennan@jpress.co.uk