Friends pay tribute to teenager killed by train at Meadowhall

Friends of a teenage girl killed after she was struck by a train at Meadowhall have spoken of their heartache.

Daisy French, aged 16, from Sheffield, died after she was hit by a train on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident but the teenager could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

One of her close friends, posting on Facebook, said Daisy had 'the most beautiful smile'.

She added: "You never failed to make me giggle, I am so proud to say you're my best friend.

"Thank you for the amazing times we shared together. Missing you every single day sweetheart.

"I will never forget you and you will always have a place in my heart. You truly are one amazing angel."

Another friend said she was 'heartbroken' at Daisy's and that they had been due to go to a Little Mix concert together in October.

Also posting on Facebook, another friend added: "She truly was an amazing young lady. So beautiful, kind and caring.

"We will all miss you Daisy and love you forever more.

"I think hundreds of hearts are breaking right now."

Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are being carried out ahead of an inquest.