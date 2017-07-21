Friends gather to pay tribute to Sheffield's Alex Beck after he was hit and killed by a car

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and selfless" Sheffield sportsman who was hit by a car and killed last week.

Alex Beck, 27, died when he was struck by a car in the carriageway of the A14 in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Friday, July 21.

Hundreds of tributes have been left on Facebook for the 27-year-old, with many describing him as a "good friend" and a "genuine, decent lad".

Close friend Alex Booth said: "All I have to say about Alex is, I've known him from being around 5 or 6 years old, and I wouldn't want to have spent the last 22 years with anyone else.

"The most kind and selfless person you could ever meet, it's been a real pleasure to have him in my life and he will be sorely missed."

A JustGiving page has now been launched to help raise money to pay for Alex's funeral, with over £2,000 raised so far.

Daniel Todd, who created the page said: "As many people will know and agree, Alex played a large part in a lot of people's lives, from being a child to being the man we all know, love and remember today.

"Alex grew up to be a fun, loving and adventurous man with a big heart and personality.

"He always made sure he enjoyed himself and brought laughter and smiles to those around him.

"We all shared special moments with him that will never be forgotten but now is the time to give him the best send off we could possibly give, so we ask that all those of you who met and knew Alex to donate and help the Beck family in this tragic time."

