Friends and family to celebrate life of Sheffield bomb victim

Friends and relatives of a Sheffield woman killed in a bomb blast will celebrate her life today at her funeral.

Kelly Brewster, aged 32, died in a bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May - killing 22 people.

Kelly, from Arbourthorne, attended the concert with her sister, Claire, 33 and niece, Hollie Booth, 12

Her funeral, which will be a celebration of her life, is to be held at City Road Cemetery at 3.15pm today.