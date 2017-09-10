Friends and family pay heartfelt tributes to Sheffield dad 'stabbed to death' this morning

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for a young Sheffield dad who was murdered in the early hours of this morning.

The man, named locally as Sami Alsaroori, was reportedly stabbed to death on the Wensley Estate in Firth Park at around 12.02am.

Tributes have poured in for the 31-year-old from his family and friends, including his stepbrother who said he was a 'well-respected and well-liked' figure in the community.

Close friend Abdul Deya took to Facebook to confirm that Mr Alsaroori had died from his injuries, as well as posting a picture of the young man.

He said: "Sami Alsaroori was pronounced dead last night after being stabbed and killed.

"Please give his family strength and patience to deal with the loss of their son, husband, father, brother, nephew, cousin, and any other position he he had in his family."

His stepbrother, Mohammed Kaid, 57, told the Star that the family were still in shock following the tragedy.

He said: "I still can't believe it. He was a good dad and no harm to anybody, he's had a very hard life.

"I have never known him be in any trouble before, he has a lot of friends around here and they respected him a lot.

"It's going to take a while to get over this."

Tributes have also been shared on social media for the 31-year-old with many expressing their devastation over Mr Alsaroori's death.

Danielle Frith posted: "RIP ... devastated! We all had some good times growing up together. My thoughts are with his family."

Amy McMillan said: "Thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

Shahid Noor posted: "R.I.P Sammy may Allah grant you paradise, and give your family strength and patience. Ameen."

Lisa Marie Ellis wrote: "I'll treasure the fond memories I shared with you as a child growing up, playing on the green outside your mums. May you rest in paradise my thoughts are with your family at this difficult time."

South Yorkshire Police said that a murder investigation has now been launched and that they were continuing to appeal for information.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 3 of September 10, 2017.