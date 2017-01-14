Fresh dusting of snow could hit South Yorkshire tonight

South Yorkshire could be in for a fresh sprinkling of snow tonight, as temperatures drop as low as -3C.

The Met Office has forecast some snow in places around Yorkshire and Humber tonight.

But it might be too soon to dust off your sleigh, as the white stuff looks set to give Sheffield a miss, and any snowfall that happens elsewhere is predicted to quickly turn to rain.

The Met Office expects a sunny but cold Saturday in the area, with a brisk breeze and a maximum temperature of 4C during the day.

Cloudier skies are forecast for tonight, with rain, initially snow in places, spreading south east around midnight, as the mercury plunges to -3C.

A dull and damp Sunday, with outbreaks of rain and some persistent mist and fog in places, is expected to follow, with a maximum temperature of 7C.

A milder start to the week is forecast, with the weather expected to be largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain between Monday and Wednesday.