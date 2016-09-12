Free training to help city’s charities pull through

A provider of free training for small charities will visit Sheffield’s Niagara Centre next week, to help a number of small city charities who need support to remain afloat.

Research by the provider, The Foundation for Social Improvement, has shown small charities in Sheffield are feeling the crunch of government spending cuts with nearly one in 10 seeing a decrease in funding, whilst 61 per cent are experiencing a rise in demand for their services in the same time period.

Sheffield’s volunteers are out in force to support these small charities, with numbers of volunteers in the city rising by 20 per cent. To support these volunteers and help small charities, the FSI will be in Sheffield on September 20th to run free training, to develop skills and tackle the rising demand and lack of funding.

Visit www.thefsi.org to sign up for the free training session.