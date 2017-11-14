Free bus trips and free parking announced for Sheffield Christmas shoppers

Christmas shoppers in Sheffield will be able to enjoy free bus trips and free parking this festive season.

Experiencing the city at Christmas looks set to be the best - and cheapest - yet according to council chiefs with offers to get into the city centre announced for cars and buses.

The festive bus offer Plus One means anyone with a day, week or month ticket can bring along another person for free on journeys in Sheffield into the city centre after 4.30pm and out of the city centre after 6.30pm on Thursdays and all day on Sundays in December in the run up to Christmas.

Even if both people travelling don’t usually use the bus when one person buys a day bus ticket the second person will travel for free as the Plus One – so 2 for 1 travel.

Councillor Jack Scott, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Transport, said: “I’m delighted to be able to announce this early Christmas present for festive visitors. Christmas in Sheffield traditionally starts with the Christmas lights switch-on and this will make that event even more popular.

“I’m passionate about people using alternative methods of transport wherever possible and the festive bus offer in partnership with Sheffield Bus Partnership means our brilliant city centre can be enjoyed by even more people over Christmas.”

Ben Gilligan, Director of Public Transport at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to work with Sheffield City Council and bus operators First and Stagecoach to help our customers make the most of what Sheffield city centre has to offer and avoid the congestion by travelling in an environmentally friendly way.

“I hope all our customers are able to take advantage of this offer and take the bus with their ‘plus one’ this Christmas.”

Councillors have also agreed to have free all day Sunday car parking in Sheffield City Council on-street pay and display bays and car parks from Sunday 19 November to Sunday 24 December which means parking will be free for the Christmas lights switch-on, on 19 November.