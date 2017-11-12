Free bus travel for Armed Forces personnel and veterans across South Yorkshire on Remembrance Sunday

A bus company is offering free travel to any Armed Forces personnel and veterans travelling to Remembrance services in South Yorkshire today.

First South Yorkshire is providing free journeys to any Armed Forces personnel and veterans to commemorate Remembrance Sunday and honour our local armed forces community.

They will be able to travel on any First South Yorkshire bus service for free before noon to help them travel to their local Remembrance Day events

To claim the free bus travel, all current and former military personnel need to do is wear their uniform or medals, or show their military ID card.

Andy Simpson, operations director and Royal Navy Falklands War veteran said: “We are proud to support Remembrance Day which is a very poignant occasion for many people who want to remember family, friends and others who have been lost in military service.

"As a committed supporter of the communities we serve, we want to make it as easy as possible for veterans and Armed Forces personnel to attend local events with this special offer."

A Remembrance Sunday service is taking place in Barker's Pool in Sheffield

As a part of the bus operator’s support for Remembrance Sunday and the British Legion’s poppy appeal, buses in South Yorkshire will also have poppies fitted on the exterior of the vehicle.